COVID-19: Gujarat records 1,009 cases; deaths cross 2,500

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 64,684, while the death toll crossed the 2,500-mark, the state health department said.

Gujarat reported 1,009 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 64,684, while the death toll crossed the 2,500-mark, the state health department said.

With 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the lat 24 hours, statewide fatalities rose to 2,509, it said.

With 22 COVID-19 patients dying in the lat 24 hours, statewide fatalities rose to 2,509, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of recovered cases in Gujarat rose to 47,561 with 974 more patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the department said in a release.

There are now 14,614 active cases, with 83 patients among them put on ventilator, it said.

The state conducted 19,769 tests in the last 24 hours at a rate of 304.13 tests per day per million. A total 8,34,104 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 64,684, new cases 1,009, deaths 2,509, discharged 47,561, active cases 14,614, people tested so far 8,34,104.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusGujarat