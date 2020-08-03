Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Gyms to open in Noida from August 5
Gyms are allowed to open in Noida from August 5.

COVID-19: Gyms to open in Noida from August 5

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST ANI

  • Earlier, the Noida Police had said that all cinema hall, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks would remain closed till August 31
  • It had also said that nobody would be allowed to visit public places without masks or face cover

A day after the authorities in Gautam Buddh Nagar announced that gyms would remain closed in the district, it issued a clarification on Sunday that these would be allowed to open from August 5. "Gyms allowed to open in the district from August 5. It was inadvertently mentioned as one of the places to remain closed in the earlier order," Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier, the Noida Police had said that all cinema hall, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks would remain closed till August 31.

Issuing an order, it had also said that all movements would remain prohibited in containment areas except for medical services and essential emergencies.

It had also said that nobody would be allowed to visit public places without masks or face cover.

As per the Centre's guidelines on Unlock 3.0 recently, "Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19."

Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated