The experts across the globe say that if you live in an area, where the coronavirus spread is being contained, you can go for a workout. But, it is best to stay away from gyms if you live in an area which has high caseloads. In India, the gyms and yoga institutes in the containment areas will remain closed. The spas, saunas or swimming pools are also prohibited to prevent the virus spread. Some basic etiquette like wearing face covers, maintaining a social distance should be strictly followed to prevent the spread.