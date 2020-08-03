COVID-19: Gyms, yoga open from Wednesday. Guidelines you need to know

Starting from August 5, the gymnasiums and yoga institutes are allowed to open their doors for enthusiasts under the third phase of nationwide lockdown. Elderly people above the age of 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years have been directed not to use gymnasiums or yoga institutes in closed spaces.

“Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible," the guidelines stated.

"Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible," the guidelines stated.