Haryana government on Tuesday decided to cap the limit of people in indoor and outdoor gatherings across parts of the state in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic effective from 26 November.

"A gathering of 50 people are allowed in halls while 100 can gather in open spaces in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rewari, Rohtak, Panipat and Hisar districts," chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

He also added in other districts of Haryana, gathering of 100 people will allowed in closed spaces while 200 in open spaces.

Recently, districts in western Uttar Pradesh like Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad have restricted social gatherings to 100. Necessary steps will be taken as per the prevailing situation in various places to stop the spread of the infection, state official had said.

Earlier, due to surge in Civid cases in several states of the country, the Central government had sent high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday distributed masks to people in Ambala Cantonment here as he urged them to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

On Monday, Haryana reported another big spike of 2,663 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload in the state to 2,19,963 and with 28 more fatalities the COVID-19 related death toll rose to 2,216.

According to the state health department's daily bulletin, of the fresh cases, hardest-hit Gurgaon district reported 866 cases while 577 infections were recorded in Faridabad.

Gurgaon and Faridabad are the two hardest-hit districts, both of which fall in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via