Covid-19: Have robust mechanism to protect armed forces, says Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: India has in place a robust mechanism to insulate the armed forces and their strategic assets from coronavirus, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, a day after the Indian Navy reported that 26 sailors had been infected by the deadly virus.

In an interview to PTI, the minister assured that its military is fully prepared to defend the country from "adversarial forces". Describing the covid-19 pandemic as the "biggest invisible war" India has faced in the last several decades, the minister said the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force were strictly adhering to instructions issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the health ministry and their own medical bodies for protection against covid-19.

"The fight against covid-19 is possibly the biggest invisible war in our lifetime. A war against humanity and having various impacts on health and economic security of the nation," he said.

"We as a nation are fighting covid-19 crisis on a war footing and all agencies of the government are working in close coordination. The armed forces are assisting the nation in its fight against coronavirus," the minister said.

When asked about the impact of the pandemic on India’s operational readiness, Singh said the armed forces were prepared for all contingencies and ready to defend the country’s sovereignty.

"The Indian armed forces are prepared for all contingencies and I can assure you that we are prepared to defend our sovereignty from adversarial forces in all scenarios," he said seeking to quell any doubts that the pandemic had dented India’s operational capabilities. The Navy reporting 26 cases of covid-19 is the first such large-scale case of infection in the Indian military.

On the role of armed forces in containing coronavirus pandemic, the defence minister said expertise of armed forces in communications, supply chain management, medical support and engineering are being used to combat it.

He also said that the government has directed leading defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) to produce medical equipment like ventilators, masks, PPEs and other equipment to address the problem of shortages.

Singh said armed forces are taking measures like curtailing movement of troops, restricting leave and enforcing work from home to prevent spread of infection.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine period is being enforced for all personnel coming from outside any station, irrespective of rank, he added.

He said special precautions are being taken on ships and submarines where it is difficult to strictly follow social distances norms.

Soldiers deployed along borders, especially in remotest regions, are safest as they are cut-off from all likely carriers of disease, he said, adding the government is ensuring their safety by deploying fresh troops who have been medically validated as having no symptoms of the infection.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the defence minister said India was taking strong action in retaliation to Pakistan violating a 2003 ceasefire pact.

"As you would have gathered from the operations along the LoC in the last two weeks, we are dominating the enemy through targeted intelligence based strikes on their launch pads and eliminating them before they set foot on Indian soil," the defence minister said.

Pakistan has been resorting to widespread ceasefire violations along the LoC at a time when India has been leading efforts to help the SAARC member nations in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.