Covid-19: HCQ consignment from India arrives in US

NEW DELHI : India’s ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu Saturday said that a consignment of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malarial drug seen as helpful in the treatment of covid-19 pandemic patients, had arrived from India, at Newark in New Jersey.

“Supporting our partners in the fight against #Covid19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today," Sandhu said in Twitter post.

Supporting our partners in the fight against #Covid19. Consignment of hydroxichloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today. pic.twitter.com/XZ6utQ6JHr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 11, 2020

On Saturday, the US recorded highest number of covid-19 deaths in a single day with more than 2,000 fatalities. It has surpassed Italy to become the worst hit country by the pandemic with about 530,000 people infected and 20,000 deaths so far. Globally, covid-19 has claimed almost 110, 000 lives and infected nearly 1.8 million people in 180 countries and regions across the world.

India, the largest producer of HCQ, had agreed to lift a ban on the export of the drug, following a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you PM Modi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" the US president had said in a Twitter post acknowledging India’s move to lift the ban on exports.

Besides the US, New Delhi has also cleared the export of HCQ and paracetamol — an antipyretic — to countries such as Spain, Brazil, Bahrain, Germany and the UK.

India has also sent consignments of HCQ to close neighbours Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Myanmar bedsides Seychelles, Mauritius and other some African countries.

