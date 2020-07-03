In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Edelweiss General Insurance has extended their COVID-19 policy to those who are under quarantine in facilities identified the government. The coverage amount will be up to the sum insured under the policy, the company said in a statement. So, even if you are not diagnosed with COVID-19 and opt for any government-run quarantine centre for self-isolation, you will be able to get the benefits of Edelweiss health insurance policies.

For isolated patients, the health insurance policy will ensure coverage for the entire period of quarantine. Customers can also claim the amount being paid for coronavirus test. "For quarantined patients, the health policy ensures coverage for the entire period of quarantine with up to 100% of the claim amount being paid against quarantine and detection charges," the company said in a statement.

At a time when public transport is running in a limited manner, the Edelweiss Health Insurance plans to cover domiciliary hospitalisation cost as well. "In case any patient is in a remote location and is unable to reach the hospital during the quarantine period, Edelweiss Health Insurance will support domiciliary hospitalisation for the patient," the insurer said.

The policy holders may visit nearest hospital for immediate treatment and and the insurance company will reimburse the expenses later. "In case of cashless benefits, customers are requested to visit EGI’s Network hospital with their TPA card for any medical assistance," the company said.

"In an unfortunate situation of being detected and testing positive, or suspected and quarantined in a facility specified by the government, we have ensured that at least the cost burden is eased for our customers," said Shanai Ghosh, CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance.

For COVID-19 cases, the insurance company has waived off the initial waiting period of 30 days after you buy the policy. "This approval will be applicable, both for Edelweiss Health Insurance and Edelweiss Group Health Insurance policies, till such time that the virus is declared as abated by the government and World Health Organisation," the company added.

