NEW DELHI: With health infrastructure in India strained due to the swelling number of covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry on Friday recommended home isolation for asymptomatic patients. The government said previous guidelines for home isolation that were meant for very mild and pre-symptomatic cases will be applicable to asymptomatic patients as well.

The move is aimed at reducing the burden on covid-19 related healthcare infrastructure that is severely strained in certain states, specially Delhi and Maharashtra. As the country recorded over 628,325 cases on Friday, patients in Delhi and Mumbai are facing severe shortage of healthcare facilities for covid-19, including beds and isolation facilities. Some states such as Uttar Pradesh, however, have a policy of institutional quarantine, but largely states are recommending home isolation of patients having mild symptoms.

However, the government said patients suffering from immune compromised status (HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy etc) are not eligible for home isolation.

Elderly patients, aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease, cerebro-vascular disease etc, shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, the guidelines said. A care giver should be available to provide care on 24X7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation.

The guidelines stated that a person should be clinically assigned as a very mild or pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic case by the treating medical officer. “Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining family contacts. The care giver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer," the guidelines said.

The government also said a patient will stand discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for three days. Thereafter, the patient will be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further 7 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.

Along with augmenting covid-19 facilities, the Centre has been providing medical supplies free of cost to state/UT governments to supplement their efforts.

Since 1 April, the Centre has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states, UTs and central institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 6.12 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them. So far, 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been dispatched, out of which 6154 had been delivered to various hospitals. The Centre is also ensuring installation and commissioning of these.

“This will help to bridge the massive gap in availability of ventilators in covid ICU facilities. Union health ministry is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders to States/UTs, out of which 72,293 have been delivered to strengthen oxygen beds there," said union health ministry.

Till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied to Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks to Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks to Tamil Nadu.

A high-level review meeting on preparedness for covid-19 was held by cabinet secretary Rajiv Guaba with the States and Union Territories on Friday. The recovery rate among covid-19 patients has crossed 60.73%.

During the last 24 hours, 20,033 covid-19 patients were cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891. Presently, there are 2,27,439 active cases and all are under medical supervision, said union health ministry in a statement. As on date, there are 1,52,452 recovered cases more than the active covid-19 cases.

Close to 93 lakh samples have been tested till date. During the last 24 hours, 2,41,576 samples have been tested. There are as many as 1,074 labs, including 299 private labs, as on d.

