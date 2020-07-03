Covid-19: Health ministry recommends home isolation for asymptomatic patients

Since 1 April, the Centre has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPE kits to states, UTs and central institutions, free of cost. Also, more than 6.12 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them. So far, 11,300 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been dispatched, out of which 6154 had been delivered to various hospitals. The Centre is also ensuring installation and commissioning of these.