Covid-19: Health Ministry rushes central teams to Punjab, Chandigarh

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has sent central teams to Punjab and Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of coronavirus patients with an aim to reduce the mortality rate and save lives. Punjab and Chandigarh has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities.

They shall also guide the State/UT in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

They shall also guide the State/UT in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The two-member teams will comprise of a community medicine expert from PGIMER, Chandigarh and an epidemiologist from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These teams will be stationed in Punjab, Chandigarh for 10 days to provide extended guidance in managing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The teams will interact with the field authorities to get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally of cases went past 41 lakh with a record 90,632 people being infected in a day, while 31,80,865 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 77.32 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.