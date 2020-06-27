Covid-19: Here are the states that extended lockdown restrictions beyond 30 June

While the country prepares for Unlock 2.0 whose guidelines will be issued anytime before 30 June, a few states haven't shown the inclination to further open up economic activities.

In the last one week, the country has witnessed one lakh new Covid-19 cases and a few states have extended lockdown restrictions to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5 per cent of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87 per cent of the total deaths due to the disease in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The ministry said it briefed the Group of Ministers on COVID-19 on the coronavirus situation in the country and the efforts to boost healthcare infrastructure on Saturday.

"It was mentioned that presently eight states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal - contribute 85.5 per cent of active caseload and 87 per cent of total deaths in India," it said in a statement.

Here's a list of the states that extended lockdown restrictions beyond 30 June, the time when 'Unlock 2.0' is supposed to begin.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. All schools and religious places will remain closed during this period.

Jharkhand Chief secretary Sukhdev Singh on Saturday issued a circular to extend the lockdown. "All religious places, schools, hotels, spa and salons in the state will remain closed till further orders," says the circular.

Assam: A 12-hour night curfew has been imposed from Friday across Assam in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases while a 14-day complete lockdown will be enforced in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced.

Additionally, weekend lockdown in other towns and municipal areas will be enforced for two days from Saturday every week till the pandemic lasts, he said.

Karnataka: Amid rising cases of infections in Bengaluru, Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday said the government may have to re-impose the lockdown in Bengaluru after consulting experts and taking the chief minister into confidence but clarified no decision was taken.

On Tuesday, the Bengaluru civic body has sealed down the K. R. Market and Kalasipalya Market for 15 days following a surge in positive cases.

"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday in the state, with effect from July 5, until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies," the Chief Minister's Office said on Saturday.

All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning has been altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from June 29.

Telangana: The Begum Bazar in Hyderabad will remain shut for eight days from Sunday. An emergency executive committee meeting of the city Kirana Merchants Association held on Thursday took the decision after it came to light that more than 400 coronavirus cases have so far been reported in the Goshamahal division of the city corporation where the market area is located.

Shopkeepers at Charminar market have decided to keep their shops shut till 5 July, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad.

West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am, instead of current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31.

She also said she wants the metro services to resume from July 1, but only with 100 per cent seat occupancy, and no passenger standing.

Delhi: Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, while online classes and activities shall continue, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

Tamil Nadu: Capital Chennai has been under an intense 12-day lockdown from June 19. It has reported over 700 deaths so far. Besides Chennai, the intense lockdown curbs are applicable in parts of nearby Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts where the suburban areas are located.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via