Covid-19: Here's how non-containment zones in India will reopen 8 June onwards

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones will be done in a phased manner.

The activities that will be allowed from 8 June are religious places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services.

Shopping malls to be allowed to open from 8 June.

Schools, colleges, educational, training, coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with states and UTs, said MHA.

State, UTs are to hold consultations with parents, other stakeholders on re-opening of academic institutions from July, the ministry said.

Night curfew timing has also been revised, now movement of individuals will be prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am across country.

Decision on restarting international air travel, metro trains, cinema halls, gyms, political gatherings will be taken after assessing the prevailing situation, said MHA.

"Lockdown will continue to remain in force till June 30 in containment zones that will be demarcated by district authorities," said MHA in its fresh guidelines

States and UTs are to identify buffer zones outside containment zones, where new cases are more likely to occur, MHA further said.

"Within buffer zones, restrictions as considered necessary may be put in place by district authorities. Based on assessment of situation, states, UTs may prohibit certain activities outside containment zones or impose restrictions," said MHA.

MHA said there's no restriction on inter-state, intra-state movement of people, goods and no separate permission is required for such travels.

