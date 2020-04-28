NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm Hilton on Tuesday announced that it is collaborating with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to launch a sanitisation and disinfection initiative called Hilton CleanStay across all its properties globally. Hilton CleanStay with Lysol Protection’ is expected to launch in June 2020.

While the details of the programme are still in the works, Hilton said it is working to introduce seal on doors to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned.

It will identify 10 high-touch, deep clean areas including light switches, door handles, TV remotes, and thermostats. It also plans to replace paper amenities in the room with digital, focus on fitness centers disinfection, providing disinfecting at primary entrances and key high-traffic areas along with contactless check-ins.

The programme aims to provide guests with assurance and "peace of mind" when they stay at any of Hilton’s more than 6,100 properties representing 18 brands once the lockdown lifts in various parts of the world. The initiative will create a focus on cleanliness across guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and other public spaces.

Hilton said the programme has been developed to meet evolving consumer expectations during the covid-19 pandemic which has heightened concerns regarding hygiene during travels.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and team members," said Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton president and chief executive. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer – while protecting our team members who are on the front lines of hospitality."

RB will bring key talent and Lysol experts in hygiene and disinfection to the multi-year partnership to support awareness, training and education, and product delivery and systems.

“It is imperative that we protect all consumers, today and in the days ahead as we all look forward to new ways of returning to work and leisure activities," said Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president, North America, Hygiene/Home, RB. “We are excited to be working with Hilton and Mayo Clinic to bring this expertise and our unique product solutions to the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program."

In the US, Hilton has also partnered hospital system Mayo Clinic to advise hotel on cleaning protocols, training programmes, and quality assurance.

The announcement comes after home sharing platform Airbnb announced new protocols for cleaning and sanitising its listed properties in an effort to reassure travellers and revive bookings.

