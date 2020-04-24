NEW DELHI : The Union home ministry on Friday set up five new inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT), in addition to the six existing, to monitor covid-19 situation and adherence of lockdown norms across the country. Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla also wrote to the states seeking complete cooperation.

"Violations of lockdown measures have been reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of covidー19. Incidents are ranging from violence on frontline healthcare professionals and police personnel; violations of Social Distancing norms; opposition to setting up of quarantine centres," the Union home Ministry said.

"Situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat); Thane (Maharashtra); Hyderabad (Telangana); and Chennai (Tamil Nadu)," it added.

While the situation is stable in Indore, Mumbai's slum areas need greater attention, the existing IMCTs had reported. So far, over 21,000 positive case of the deadly virus have been reported in India.

In Indore out of "171 containment zones out of which 20 are critical," in Mumbai's Dharavi area, "despite lockdown people have to step out to use communal toilets," adding significantly to the risk of spreading the virus, the IMCTs said.

The IMCTs focus on a range of issues including "compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of the health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labour and poor people."