Home > News > India > COVID-19: Hotspot Ahmedabad crosses 10K mark, Gujarat total at 13,669
Photo: AFP (AFP)
Photo: AFP (AFP)

COVID-19: Hotspot Ahmedabad crosses 10K mark, Gujarat total at 13,669

2 min read . Updated: 23 May 2020, 11:39 PM IST IANS

  • With 27 more casualties, the state's death toll has reached 829
  • Health authorities carried out 5,506 tests during the past 24 hours

GANDHINAGAR : Gujarat's financial capital Ahmedabad on Saturday reported 277 more coronavirus positive cases and crossed the 10K-mark to reach 10,001. Overall, 396 cases in the state took Gujarat's total cases to 13,669. With 27 more casualties, the state's death toll reached 829.

Since the past couple of days, more and more positive cases are reported from outside three major cities of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

Health authorities carried out 5,506 tests during the past 24 hours. Ahmedabad reported maximum 277 new cases, followed by Vadodara 35, Surat 29, Gandhinagar 9, Junagadh 8, Gir-Somnath 6, Aravalli 5, Rajkot and Mahesana 4 each, Anand and Tapi 3 each, Aravalli, Surendranagar, Patan, Kheda and Mahisagar 2 each, and Porbandar and Morbi one case each.

The deaths reported on Saturday included Ahmedabad's 24 (16 males, 8 females). Three females from Surat also breathed their last.

Over 20 deaths have been reported in Gujarat daily since the start of May. A total of 615 patients, out of the total 829, have succumbed to the virus during this month in Gujarat.

The total casulaties include 669 in Ahmedabad (over 80 per cent), followed by 60 in Surat, 35 in Vadodara, 10 in Gandhinagar, 9 in Anand, 8 in Bhavnagar and 6 in Panchmahals.

Out of the western state's 6,671 active cases, the condition of 6,598 is stable, whereas 73 critical patients are on ventilators.

On Saturday, 289 patients were discharged, taking the total such cases to 6,169.

Gujarat's total 13,669 corona cases include Ahmedabad's maximum 10,001 cases, followed by Surat 1,285, Vadodara 806, Gandhinagar 210, Bhavnagar 114, Banaskantha and Mahesana 99 each, Aravalli 98, Anand 90, Rajkot 87, Mahisagar 79, Panchmahals 72, Patan 71, Kutch 64, Sabarkantha 63, Kheda 59, and Botad 56.

A total of 1,78,068 RT-PCR tests were carried out in the state, of which 13,669 tested positive and 1,64,399 negative.

As many as 4,82,434 people are quarantined in the state, including 4,71,003 in home quarantine, 10,732 in government facilities, and 699 in private facilities.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Mumbai: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (PTI)

Mumbai’s count crosses 25,000, Ahmedabad has nearly 9,500 cases

4 min read . 22 May 2020
Earlier this month, at least 26 employees of the pharma firm's manufacturing unit in Dholka had tested positive for the deadly virus

Three employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals' Gujarat plant die of COVID-19

1 min read . 23 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout