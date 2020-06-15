NEW DELHI: With Delhi likely to report 1 lakh covid-19 cases by the end of the month, authorities have stepped up surveillance to control the spread of the pandemic and reduce mortality rate. Home minister Amit Shah, while announcing a series of decisions regarding the management of covid-19 in Delhi on Sunday, said the government will conduct house-to-house health surveys.

The survey will be conducted house-to-house to ascertain the spread of the virus and also put in record high-risk and vulnerable segments in an area. These include senior citizens, people with co-morbidities who can be reached out to in this contact tracing exercise and help reduce deaths.

In a similar exercise, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had launched mobile application – ‘Ghar Ghar Nigrani' which will survey those above 30 years of age in urban and rural parts of the state. The survey brings to notice individuals who have co-morbidities, influenza symptoms or other respiratory illnesses.

Last month, the Karnataka government conducted a survey to identify people who were vulnerable to the virus. The survey showed that nearly one in two households has people who are in need of health monitoring. Of the 10.8 million households surveyed, 4.8 million homes had senior citizens, persons with co-morbid conditions, flu-like symptoms or respiratory issues, and pregnant and lactating women.

Delhi currently has 222 containment zones. With the third highest number of cases in the country, Delhi is predicted to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July and will need 80,000 beds for patients. The union home ministry has said the house-to-house survey in hotspots will be conducted in the next one week.

Officials said the survey in Delhi will help bring out the vulnerable segments in the area who can then be segregated to control the spread of the disease.

Delhi has 41,182 total cases of which 24,032 are active cases. There have 1,327 deaths due to the virus in the national capital.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated