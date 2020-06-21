Covid-19: How Karnataka’s worst-hit district became virus-free

“When the first case was detected in March, the entire taluk measuring about 900km with 233 villages was shut off. We trained the youth to guard the border to ensure no one crossed over. We set up health care centres in every street so that there was minimal movement of people when they felt sick. No resident stepped out to buy anything. From milk to medicines, everything was doorstep delivered by designated autorickshaws. That helped us contain the virus spread. It was a people's movement to eradicate the virus," said covid-19 district special prevention officer B.N. Varaprasad Reddy.