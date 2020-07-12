Subscribe
COVID-19: Hry govt to allow physically challenged employees to work from home
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo: ANI)

COVID-19: Hry govt to allow physically challenged employees to work from home

1 min read . 06:49 PM IST PTI

Haryana govt allows government employees working on regular basis, contract or daily wage basis, who are unable to walk, having physical disability of 50% or above and also those who can't see from both eyes to work from home

HARYANA : The Haryana government has decided to allow its physically challenged employees to work from home in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard, it said. "The Haryana government has decided that government employees working on regular basis, contract or daily wage basis, who are unable to walk, having physical disability of 50% or above and also those who can't see from both eyes would be allowed to work from home," according to the statement.

"This period will be treated as duty," it added.

