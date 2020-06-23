Delhi has already used rapid antigen test kits last week to detect coronavirus cases in the containment areas. The ICMR advised to use antigen kits along with the gold standard RT-PCR test. Suspected individuals who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be tested by RT-PCR to rule out the infection. While the positive test results should be considered as true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said the apex body.