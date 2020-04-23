Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (Rapid test) for coronavirus (PTI)
Covid-19: ICMR approves rapid testing kits from South Korea for Andhra Pradesh

Updated: 23 Apr 2020

  • As many as 14,423 tests were conducted out of which 11,543 tests were conducted in red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh using rapid testing kits
  • The state has so far tested 48,034 samples

Amaravati: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved rapid testing kits from South Korea and the tests will be continued using these kits as per the protocol, said a government official.

As many as 14,423 tests were conducted out of which 11,543 tests were conducted in red zone areas in Andhra Pradesh using rapid testing kits.

"More than 30 cases have been tested positive in these tests and are being sent to PCR testing for confirmation," said an official in a statement on Thursday.

6,520 RTPCR tests were conducted on April 22 in the state. Andhra Pradesh has so far tested 48,034 samples.

