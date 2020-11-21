Covid-19: ICMR increases RT-PCR testing capacity in Delhi on Shah's directions

To enhance Delhi's Covid-19 testing facilities, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests per day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day on directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday.

"ICMR has increased RT-PCR testing capacity from 27,000 tests/day to 37,200 RT-PCR tests per day on . 30,735 RT-PCR samples collected in #Delhi on 19 November as compared to 12,055 RT-PCR samples on 15 November," said Ministry of Home Affairs on Twitter.

"ICU beds in Delhi have increased by 205 in Central Govt hospitals, Delhi Govt hospitals & pvt. hospitals following meeting held by Union Home Minister @AmitShah on Nov 15 to ramp up medical infrastructure for Covid surge," the ministry further said.

116 oxygenated beds have been added in Central Government hospitals and AIIMS. 125 ventilators from BEL have reached Delhi, said the ministry.

Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,17,238.

According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 8,159 as 118 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 8,775 recoveries were reported on Friday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 4,68,143.

There are 40,936 active cases in the national capital.

A total of 62,425 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi Health Department.

In an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi, house-to-house surveys and contact-tracing will be stepped up in containment zones, said the Delhi government.

"Contact tracing was already taking place before this spike and is still underway at a large scale. House-to-house surveys will be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients," said Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, on Friday.

India crossed a landmark milestone of conducting 13 crore tests for COVID-19 on Friday. As per the ICMR, 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested yesterday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

