New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is planning to conduct a nationwide sero-surveillance to evaluate the trend of coronavirus infection ( Covid-19 ) among the population, the Central government informed on Thursday. This would be a follow-up to a similar study conducted in May.

The final results of the sero-survey conducted by the ICMR in May, which focused on infections of mid-April is still under process, Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health Ministry said.

The primary findings of the 1st sero-survey from 65 districts pan India revealed only 0.73 per cent of the population showed exposure to coronavirus, as per the ICMR.

How is sero-survey done?

The sero-survey is done by testing the blood sample of an individual to know the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus.

Follow up for the previous sero surveillance

This sero-survey would be a follow up for the previous sero surveillance which was conducted in the month of May by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to know the trend or exposure of infection in the population in mid April month.

Delhi's sero- surveillance survey

Bhushan further informed that Delhi's sero- surveillance survey is still being evaluated and finalized which was conducted on 20,000 households from June 27 to 5 July in all districts of the national capital.

Sero-survey

According to the apex medical research body, sero-surveys help to understand the proportion of the population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection including asymptomatic individuals.

Depending upon the level of sero-prevalence of infection, appropriate public health interventions can be planned and implemented for prevention and control of the disease.

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections, which pushed the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am showed.





