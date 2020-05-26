Covid-19: ICMR to continue hydroxychloroquine study despite safety concerns

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that it will continue with its study on the use of hydroxychloroquine for prevention from covid-19 infection despite safety concerns around the drug leading to a temporary suspension of a global trial.

“What we found from observational studies and from case-control studies is that it may be working, and we also found that there were no major side-effects except nausea, vomiting and some palpitations. That was from the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission," Balram Bhargava, health research secretary and ICMR director general, said at a press conference.

Bhargava’s comments on Tuesday were in contrast to the position taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) late Monday, when it announced that it will be temporarily suspending the hydroxychloroquine arm of its Solidarity Trial after an observational study in The Lancet journal estimated higher mortality rate among patients given the medicine.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the review will consider data collected so far in the Solidarity Trial and, particularly robust randomised available data, to adequately evaluate the potential benefits and harms from this drug.

On Friday, the Lancet journal published an observational study of more than 96,000 patients showed that the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of covid-19.

To be sure, the Indian government is focussing on the trial for use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis, or prevention from the disease, among its frontline healthcare workers in the covid-19 pandemic and not as a cure for the disease as part of the Solidarity Trial which is also being conducted in India.

However, Bhargava’s comments are in contrast to WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan’s tweet early Tuesday.

“We firmly believe that RCTs (randomised control trials) are the best way to ascertain whether a drug or intervention is safe & efficacious for treatment or prevention of COVID. Our independent DSMB (data safety monitoring board) and steering committee guide all decisions and have acted with abundant caution," Swaminathan had tweeted.

Bhargava on Tuesday also said that randomised control trials are difficult to do for a drug that is could only potentially benefit, which is why the organisation did not go forward with a randomised control trial.

