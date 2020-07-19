NEW DELHI : Can the BCG vaccine, used against tuberculosis, prevent the occurrence of coronavirus infection and reduce the severity of the disease and mortality? The India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is all set to conduct a study to evaluate the effectiveness of the BCG vaccination in elderly individuals between 60 to 95 years of age living in COVID-19 hotspots in India.

This study will be carried out in six sites in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi in approximately 1,500 healthy volunteers above 60 years of age.

The ICMR's National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT) in Chennai is heading the study.

"As a part of this multi-centric study which will be carried out at six sites, elderly people not affected by coronavirus infection, will be given the Bacille Calmette Guerin (BCG) vaccine. The same BCG vaccine that is administered to newborn babies as a part of National Immunization programme for more than 50 years in the country will be used in this study," an ICMR scientist said.

"The objective is to see if the shots can prevent the occurrence of the coronavirus infection and reduce the severity of the disease and mortality rate among the elderly individuals residing in hotspot areas," the scientist said.

The study will document whether BCG vaccine can prevent the occurrence of the SARS-CoV-2 infection and its progression and death associated with COVID-19 among elderly individuals.

BCG is a vaccine against tuberculosis, with protective non-specific effects against other respiratory tract infections in in-vitro and in-vivo studies, and reported significant reductions in morbidity and mortality.

There are several clinical trials using BCG vaccine already undergoing on elderly population across the globe.

The participants will be administered one dose of 0.1ml BCG vaccine, given intradermally. Elderly individuals not vaccinated from the same hotspot area or from neighbouring hotspot wards areas will be considered as the controls.

The volunteers would be followed up closely for a period of six months post vaccination.

Those vaccinated would be followed up and if some of them get infected with COVID-19 later on, it would be assessed if the BCG vaccination stood them in good stead when compared with others of the same age group who were not vaccinated.

