The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru researchers are working on rapid identification of coronavirus biomarkers in blood plasma using Raman spectroscopy and artificial intelligence (AI).

Raman Spectroscopy is a non-destructive chemical analysis technique which provides detailed information about chemical structure, phase and polymorphy, crystallinity and molecular interactions. It is based upon the interaction of light with the chemical bonds within a material.

According to the IISc researchers, using artificial intelligence and deep learning, the Covid-19 detection process will be automated and rapid and there will be no requirement of any extraction procedure.

"It is of critical importance to develop new technologies that can rapidly detect COVID-19 and perform mass testing, and at the same are cost-effective. In this regard, Raman spectroscopy holds significant promise," news agency PTI quoted Dipankar Nandi, Professor at IISc Bangalore and principal investigator of the project.

"Traditionally a chemist's tool, Raman spectroscopy has found numerous applications in biomedicine, especially in disease diagnosis. This method probes bond vibrations and is very sensitive to the structural changes, giving a molecular fingerprint of the sample. Every disease is associated with a change in biochemistry which can either be a cause for disease manifestation or may be a consequence of the disease itself," the IISc Bangalore professor added.

The research is being carried out in collaboration with AIIMS, Bhopal, which will be providing patient samples and healthy controls.

"Our proposal is directed at identifying COVID-19 biomarkers in the blood plasma of infected patients. No extraction procedure or reagents are required. The only requirement is a spectrometer and the patient samples. Using artificial intelligence and deep learning, the detection process will be automated and rapid. Spectra collected from infected COVID-19 patients and healthy controls will be used for training and building robust classification models," according to Nandi.

Meanwhile, the country today registered 36,011 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the fresh figures released by the Union health ministry. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 96.44 lakh.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stood at 96,44,222.

A total of 482 people died due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. With this, the coronavirus death toll in India climbed to 1,40,182.

Meanwhile, a total of 91,00,792 people have recuperated from the deadly virus so far with 41,970 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by the union health ministry, there are a total of 4,03,248 active coronavirus cases in the country.

