NEW DELHI: Over a third of India’s urban shoppers surveyed by EY said the covid-19 pandemic has turned them pessimistic about the future, a mood that will translate into muted consumer spending across several categories in the near term.

EY’s Future Consumer Index, surveyed 1,046 urban Indian consumers, covering their current behaviors, sentiment and intent to spend. “60% of Indian consumers believe the way they shop would change as a result of COVID-19. In the early stages of the pandemic, consumers were worried about the health of their families and meeting their basic needs," EY said.

Nearly 35% of the respondents fall in what EY classifies as the “cut deep" category, a group that includes consumers who are pessimistic about the future and are currently spending less across categories. However, over 40% of these consumers said they are spending more on groceries, EY said in its findings on Wednesday.

Then there are those in the “hibernate and spend" group -- 38% -- who remain concerned about the outcome of the pandemic but are also well-placed to deal with it.

Nearly 25% of respondents said they are “worried about their families, were less optimistic about the future and have been stockpiling essentials, thus, 55% of them are spending more on household and hygiene products." EY classified them in the “save and stockpile" category.

Of those surveyed, a very small proportion, 2% remain insulated from the financial constraints of the pandemic and are expected to revive their old-spending habits as and when things go back to normal. These EY classified as the “calm and carry on" group.

EY gauged the “current" state of consumers' mind and also highlighted the “next" phase that would determine how companies respond to quickly evolving shopping behavior.

To be sure the pandemic has brought about unprecedented changes to consumer behavior—households started out with being concerned about their health and safety. As a result, staples and essentials saw a surge in demand.

“Indian consumer products companies face a multitude of challenges in the ‘now’, ‘next’, and ‘beyond’ phase coupled with the radically changing consumer behavior in India. Companies must formulate strategies immediately to address the challenges in all the three phases…" said Pinakiranjan Mishra, Partner and National Leader, Consumer Products and Retail, EY India.

Interestingly, EY said some of these shoppers are expected to move back to spending as and when things resume normalcy.

“The EY Future Consumer Index currently suggests that over time, most consumers in the “hibernate and spend" group will move to spending with a vengeance as they are waiting to get back out and spend money on shopping," EY said.

“About 69% of the consumers from the “Back with a bang" group expect to be better off with ﬁnances over the next one-year. Similarly, consumers in the “cut deep" group will either “stay frugal" or “keep cutting" their expenditure on all categories except groceries. Going forward, about 53% of the consumers from the “keep cutting" group will give more importance to pricing once the outbreak is over," EY said in its findings.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated