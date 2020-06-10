Covid-19 impact: 35% of urban Indians pessimistic about future

“About 69% of the consumers from the “Back with a bang" group expect to be better off with ﬁnances over the next one-year. Similarly, consumers in the “cut deep" group will either “stay frugal" or “keep cutting" their expenditure on all categories except groceries. Going forward, about 53% of the consumers from the “keep cutting" group will give more importance to pricing once the outbreak is over," EY said in its findings.