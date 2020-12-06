Covid-19 impact: 43 out of 55 ministries staring at spending cuts in FY21

Most government departments, apart from the ones directly handling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, are staring at squeezing of their budget allocations for the current fiscal year even as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said less government spending may drag economic recovery.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday, Sitharaman said: “I have to be conscious that if I don’t spend now, then the stimulus is meaningless. If I don’t spend now, the revival will get deferred and we can’t afford that."

However, a senior government official speaking under condition of anonymity said most government departments have been asked to cut down their expenditures this fiscal. “There is significant expenditure switching happening among government departments," the official added.

Out of 55 ministries and expenditure heads, only 12 saw their spending go above last year’s level as a percentage of their budget allocation during the first seven months of FY21 till end October, while 43 ministries saw their expenditure dip when compared to last year’s level, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts.

Among major ministries that saw their expenditure rise include Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare (51%), Ministry of Ayush (55%), Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (85%), Ministry of Civil Aviation (64%), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (103%), Ministry of Food Processing Industries (43%) and Ministry of Rural Development (111%).

Ministries, which may face drastic pruning of their expenditure this fiscal with substantially lower spending till October, include Ministry commerce and industry (33%), Ministry of Culture (34%), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (35%), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (34%), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (37%), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (39%), Ministry of Education (36%), Ministry of Jal Shakti (38%), Ministry of Law and Justice (37%), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (27%), Ministry of Power (32%), Ministry of Science and Technology (36%), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (37%), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (33%), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (10%), Ministry of Tribal Affairs (35%) and Ministry of Women and Child Development (36%).

In September quarter, GDP contraction came at a negative 7.5% improving from a historic low of negative 23.9% in June quarter, mostly because of surprise resilience exhibited by the industry sector even though “Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)" contracted 22.2% in September quarter from 16.4% growth in June quarter proving a drag on the economic recovery process. However, finance ministry defended its decision to cut spending in the September quarter arguing that it was aimed at fiscal consolidation amid falling revenues.

“Government spending contracted by 22.2% in Q2 compared to 16.4% in Q1, reflecting the effort to consolidate the fiscal situation given the fall in revenue. The enhanced government spending in Q1 was imperative at that time, given the uncertainty of the lockdown and has supported the recovery in various segments in Q2," the ministry said in its latest Monthly Economic Review.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via