Covid-19 impact: 43 out of 55 ministries staring at spending cuts in FY21

Ministries, which may face drastic pruning of their expenditure this fiscal with substantially lower spending till October, include Ministry commerce and industry (33%), Ministry of Culture (34%), Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (35%), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (34%), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (37%), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (39%), Ministry of Education (36%), Ministry of Jal Shakti (38%), Ministry of Law and Justice (37%), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (27%), Ministry of Power (32%), Ministry of Science and Technology (36%), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (37%), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (33%), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (10%), Ministry of Tribal Affairs (35%) and Ministry of Women and Child Development (36%).