Covid-19 Impact: 52% citizens want liquor home delivery in red zones

NEW DELHI: Citizens want state administrations to enable home delivery of alcohol in red zones to prevent the spread of covid-19 due to overcrowding at liquor shops, revealed a new survey from social media and community platform, LocalCirlces. Around 52% consumers want liquor to be delivered at home in red zones.

The survey highlighted that 16% consumers want shop opening time to be extended, while 23% said police must be deployed to ensure social distancing. The survey was conducted among over 8,000 respondents across 250 districts in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in its latest guidelines, said except in containment areas, standalone liquor shops can now re-open across the country that were closed due to the lockdown imposed since 25 March. The guidelines also said these shops should not be located in markets and malls in urban areas and that a minimum six-feet social distancing should be maintained, with no more than five people allowed inside a shop at the same time.

Most state governments have been in desperate need of excise revenue generated from liquor, and hence, its sale has been permitted even in the red zones. However, after various reports of blatant violation of social distancing norms emerged, Mumbai shut down liquor shops, while Delhi has levied a whopping 70% 'special corona fee' on liquor to discourage people from hoarding alcohol.

On Tuesday, overcrowding continued at liquor shops, despite the surge in prices. Currently, no state explicitly has banned the probability of home delivery of liquor. The Chhattisgarh government recently permitted online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged, with a customer allowed to buy up to five litres of liquor at a time, with a ₹120 delivery charge applicable. Punjab and West Bengal have also allowed home delivery of alcohol.

However, the survey stated that the key concern in India is lack of clarity around the need for licenses by the delivery company as well as the age verification responsibility. However, some of these can be addressed if Aadhaar authentication is utilised.

LocalCircles said it will share these findings with chief secretaries of all states requesting to give due consideration to these inputs.

Ankur Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), B9 Beverages, maker of Bira beer believes that home delivery of liquor will not only protect the excise revenue and lead to higher demand, but also deter an alternate trade of illicit liquor in the country.

"Much like Punjab and West Bengal, other states can too sign up for delivery of alcohol at home through licensed retailers and wholesalers with proper age verification. Creating special license for private e-commerce companies (such as Flipkart and Amazon) and food delivery companies (such as Zomato and Swiggy) to take orders and fulfil demand from the existing licensed retailers and wholesalers in states is a good option," he said.

Jain also suggested that the government can consider creating a state excise-owned online ordering platform, where orders by consumers can be placed and in-turn fulfilled by State Excise in partnership with home delivery companies.

Otherwise, liquor shops operations should be extended to 12-14 hours a day temporarily, Jain said.

"Perhaps an “odd-even" mechanism on the basis of Aadhar cards could be introduced, which reduces the number of people in a shop on any given day," he added.

