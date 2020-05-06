Covid-19 Impact: 93% India Inc employees worried to return to offices

Companies have started asking some of their employees to work from offices adhering to the social distancing norms, as the government eases lockdown restrictions in some areas. However, convincing employees to come to offices will not be easy.

A new survey has showed that 93% of employees are wary of returning back to offices, while 99% employees want their company to be held accountable for their health under corporate health responsibility (CHR), on the lines of corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The survey was conducted by MindMap Advance Research at the behest of FYI, a health-tech community product.

The survey also found that 85% expect their workspace to be sanitised so they can work without putting their health at risk, while 83% want their company to deploy innovative solutions to monitor and safeguard their health. Around 96% will comply with health monitoring by their company despite the inconvenience it may cause to them and 73% want work from home to continue.

“It may be an understatement to say that covid-19 has transformed the way we live and work. This event has very quickly served as a tipping point to unprecedented change in the mind-set and attitudes of people, to both life and work. India Inc employees are clearly stressed on account of their health and that needs to be managed on priority," Yeishan Goel, co-founder, FYI said.

It is a fact that happy and secure employees are more productive and perform better while those under stress are worse, Goel added.

A significant 25% were also concerned over their financial situation, while 16% feared that the crisis will not end soon.

The objective of the survey was to ascertain the concerns of employees and inform India Inc of the new priorities they would need to juggle when it comes to their health and safety. The survey was conducted in last week of April 2020 and 560 employees across small, medium and large enterprises in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru were interviewed.

