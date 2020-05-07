A day after state authorities ordered the closure of all shops in Ahmedabad for a week with an exception to milk and medicine shops, they also laid out the rules for Surat. All shops in Surat selling fruits and vegetables will be shut down from 9 May to 14 May, according to reports from PTI.

The move comes in order to contain the novel coronavirus cases in the state. With more than 4,000 positive cases, Ahamedabad is the worst hit-city in the state so far, followed by Surat.

In Surat, vegetable and fruit shops will remain closed from May 9 midnight to May 14 midnight, municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani told PTI in an order, adding that such a step is necessary to contain spread of the viral infection.

He said large crowds were gathering at vegetable shops and people were also not adhering to physical distancing norms while making purchases.

According to the order, vegetables and fruits will not be allowed to be sold through any means, be it shops or handcarts, from May 9 to May 14.

In a clampdown order on Wednesday, the Ahmedabad civic body said that while milk outlets and medical stores can remain open, all other shops, including those selling fruits, vegetables and grocery items, will remain closed there from May 7 midnight till 6 am on May 15.

With 388 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the state, Gujarat's Covid-19 count today crossed the 7,000-mark. Currently, there are 7,013 confirmed cases in the state, said a health official.

Death toll also increased to 425 after 29 more patients succumbed to the highly contagious disease.

