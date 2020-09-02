COVID-19 impact: AIIMS suspends OPD services

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said on Wednesday that Out Patient Department will be temporarily suspended. The hospital decided to use the available inpatient beds for the ill emergency or semi-emergency patients. Starting from Wednesday, the OPD will be shut for the next two weeks.

"In view of need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions," the hospital said in statement.

"In view of need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions," the hospital said in statement.

"Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency/semi-emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted," the statement mentioned.

The coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on healthcare sector like never before. The healthcare sector is at the epicentre of this unprecedented global pandemic challenge, industry body Ficci said in its report.

The deadly novel coronavirus infected over 1.74 lakh people in the national capital since the outbreak. The death toll from the virus mounted to 4,444.