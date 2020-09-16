Covid-19 impact: Air passenger traffic remains subdued in August

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines, which operated up to a third of their pre-covid 19 capacity in August, continued to see muted demand during the month amid the pandemic even as more passengers took to air travel since the resumption of domestic flight services in May.

Indian carriers flew 2.83 million passengers during the month, down from 11.79 million in the year-ago period, monthly data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), released on Wednesday, showed.

The passenger load factor of major scheduled commercial airlines stood between 58% and 76%, which showed that carriers could fill up to three fourth of the total seats. In August 2019, the passenger load factor for major carriers stood at 78-90%.

Load factor, or passenger load factor, is an aviation industry metric that measures an airline’s passenger-carrying capacity

India’s largest airline IndiGo registered a 59.4% market share in August, reporting 65.6% load factor. The airline carried 1.68 million passengers during the month. SpiceJet, which has a market share of 13.8%, registered a 76% load factor in August, ferrying 0.39 million passengers. Air India’s domestic operations registered a 58.6% load factor during the month with a market share of 9.8%. The national carrier ferried 0.28 million people in August.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, reported a load factor of 68.3% and 5% market share, while AirAsia India, a Tata Sons-AirAsia Berhad venture, reported a 64.4% load factor and a 6.8% market share in August. GoAir, which is controlled by the Wadia Group, reported a 61% load factor and a 4.7% market share. During August, Vistara carried 0.14 million passengers. AirAsia India 0.19 million passengers, while GoAir carried 0.13 million passengers.

“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Aug 2020 were 40.12 million as against 94.36 million during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of -57.48%and monthly growth of -75.99 %," DGCA said.

During August, Vistara cancelled 14.99% of its flights, Air India cancelled 12.05% of its flights while the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines stood at 4.01%.

