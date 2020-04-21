Covid-19 Impact: Companies defer fundraising, expansion plans

The covid-19 pandemic is forcing companies to delay business expansion plans, a survey by the Federation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Dhruva Advisors showed. 61% of the surveyed companies said they are likely to defer approved expansion plans for six-to-12 months, while 33% may put off plans for more than a year.

Many have also deferred plans to raise funds for their businesses, with 60% of the respondents reporting the same. 25% of the respondents said they have shelved fundraising plans completely. According to the report, 72% companies have seen “high-to-very-high" impact on their businesses.

Also, companies do not expect quick growth in demand, after the lockdowns are lifted and normalcy is restored. 70% of the surveyed firms expect “de-growth in sales" in fiscal 2020-21.

Companies that operate in B2B sectors will be hurt as their clients' businesses suffer cash flow issues. Consumer demand has fallen as the lockdown has forced people to stay indoors, shops, malls and retail outlets are closed and the world has seen massive job cuts.

“Jobs are also at risk over the coming months as nearly three fourths of the surveyed firms said they may look at some reduction in manpower in their respective companies," the survey said.

A “vast majority" of the respondents expect their business cash flows to reduce, as will the company’s order book. Unless the government immediately announces a “substantive economic package", a large section of the industry will be permanently impaired, the survey showed.

“The covid-19 pandemic is causing deep economic harm and could reverse the gains made in the industrial economy over many decades. There is a need to render immediate and sizable support to industry to protect people, jobs, and enterprises. Industry members are reeling under severe financial stress and are in urgent need of ample liquidity to ensure business continuity," FICCI president Sangeeta Reddy said.

