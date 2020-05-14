Covid-19 Impact: Domestic hotel industry performance falls 19% in Q1

MUMBAI: The impact of the covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown has severely impacted the Indian hotel and hospitality sector in the March quarter (Q1) of calendar 2020, according to JLL’s Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q1 2020, released on Thursday. The industry's key performance parameter, Revenue Per Available Room (ReVPAR), declined 18.5% in Q1.

After high performance in 2019, the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures announced by the government has led to a steep drop in foreign and domestic travel, across both business and leisure segments, said the report.

All major 11 markets of India--Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune--witnessed a decline in RevPAR in the first quarter of 2020, over the same period last year, says the report. RevPAR is calculated by dividing a hotel's total guestroom revenue by the room count and the number of days in the period being measured.

Mumbai continues to be the RevPAR leader in absolute terms, despite the decline of 20% in Q1 2020, compared to the year-ago period. However, Bengaluru recorded the sharpest decline with RevPAR of 28.5%, compared to the same period in 2019. Hyderabad saw a RevPAR fall of 13.6%, while that of Ahmedabad and Pune slipped 13.2% and 13.4%, respectively, in this quarter.

“Glimpses of travel decline started in late February, and by March, the writing was on the wall that hotels would be facing their toughest test since the global financial crisis. The high performance of hotel industry in 2019 was followed by a positive start in January of 2020, but the script would change diametrically within last two months. On the back of halted travel, pressure on hotel occupancies will be felt through the year," says Jaideep Dang, managing director (MD), hotels & hospitality group (India), JLL.

Going ahead, growth and development will be impacted with new hotel signings getting deferred or cancelled. However, for developers and investors who have cash reserves, the next few years will be an opportunity to invest and build projects on the back of reduced construction and finishing costs, said the report.

The first phase of turnaround is expected from the economy segment of the industry as the lockdown is partially relaxed across the country. “We anticipate the mid-scale and economy segment may witness the first wave of room nights demand," noted Deepika Rao, MD & chief executive officer (CEO), Ginger Hotels.

The hotel industry, led by the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), has offered 45,000 rooms to enable quarantine facilities for tourists and domestic travellers stuck at various locations, besides the medical fraternity, an official said. In Mumbai alone, over 2,000 rooms have been made available across establishments of all sizes, subject to their availability.

