Covid-19 impact: India GDP growth slows to 3.1% in March quarter

"April core sector data came in at -38.1%, the worst print ever. Most of the negativity has already been priced in and markets are braced for a shocker of a GDP print in Q1 FY21 as well. Going forward, markets are more likely to focus on leading and high frequency indicators to get a sense of the pace of recovery once restrictions on movement are eased. They would be closely tracked alongside the Corona cases curve," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO, IFA Global.