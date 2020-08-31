Covid-19 impact: India June quarter GDP contracts a record 24%

NEW DELHI: The Indian economy contracted by a record 23.9% in the June quarter, highlighting the extent of damage inflicted by the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns. July infrastructure data added to signs of a slowing recovery as Asia’s third largest economy faces a surge in coronavirus infections.

Data released by the National Statistical Office showed manufacturing, construction and trade sectors saw massive contraction of 39.3%, 50.3%, 47% respectively. Surprisingly, government expenditure, as represented by public administration services, also contracted 10.3%.

As expected, the only silver lining in the GDP print was the performance of the farm sector which grew 3.4% in the June quarter. Favourable monsoon rains, improved availability of water in reservoirs for irrigation, higher kharif sowing, large procurement of food grains, and robust rabi production seems to have provided support to agriculture growth.

Data separately released by the industry department showed that eight infrastructure sectors contracted 9.6% in July against 12.9% contraction in June, signalling a slower pace of recovery. Barring fertiliser production, which continued to grow for the third straight month in July, output of all other sectors covered by the index contracted in July.

India has seen a relentless surge in coronavirus cases, with its total behind that of the US and Brazil. Most economists now expect India's GDP to contract in all the rest of the current fiscal, weighed down by the rapid spread of the pandemic to rural areas.

The sharp contraction in India’s economic output could also lead to more demand for a fresh fiscal stimulus by the government.

The first set of economic measures announced by the Centre has so far heavily relied upon liquidity support and government guarantee measures. The worryingly low revenue collections, with little fiscal space to splurge have prohibited the government from expanding its fiscal support programme to affected workers and industries.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Monday showed that the government has breached its full year fiscal deficit target for FY21 at 103% in July against 77.8% during the same period a year ago as it maintained pace of expenditure at last year’s level amid revenue shortfall. While the finance ministry has dropped enough hints of more fiscal measures including through deficit financing, it has not yet revealed the timing and extent of the support.

