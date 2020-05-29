Covid-19 impact: India set for deepest recession yet in FY21, warn economists

S&P said a big hit to growth will mean a large, permanent economic loss and deterioration in balance sheets throughout the economy. “The risks around the path of recovery will depend on three key factors. First, the speed with which the covid-19 outbreak comes under control. Faster flattening of the curve—in other words, reducing the number of new cases—will potentially allow faster normalization of activity. Second, a labour market recovery will be key to getting the economy running again. Finally, the ability of all sectors of the economy to restore their balance sheets following the adverse shock will be important. The longer the duration of the shock, the longer recovery," it cautioned.