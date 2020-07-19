It includes ₹260.69 crore for suburban services and ₹1509.49 crore for non-suburban services.

According to a statement by the Western Railway, " Due to cancellation of tickets since 1 March, 2020 to 17 July, 2020, Western Railway has return refund amount of Rs. 397.13 crore."

"In this refund amount, Mumbai division alone, has ensured refund of more than ₹189.70 crore. Till now, 61.01 lakh passengers have cancelled their tickets over entire Western Railway & have received their refund amount accordingly", it added.

To control the spreading of the coronavirus all passenger trains were stopped since 22 March 2020 and a complete nationwide lockdown was announced in India.

Gradually, Shramik special trains were introduced to carry the migrant labourers and their families to their hometowns. Later, for the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways decided to restore passenger services in a phased manner with 15 pairs of Rajdhani type special trains from 12 May, 2020 & 100 pairs of special trains from 1 June, 2020.

These were special trains, while services of all other regular trains were cancelled. Tickets booked through IRCTC website for the regular trains were cancelled online and amount credited accordingly.

Whereas, for passengers who had booked their tickets through PRS counters, selected nominated stations were restarted for cancellations w.e.f 27 May, 2020. It is worth mentioning that passengers can avail the refund within 180 days from the date of journey.

Western Railway also transported commodities weighing more than 78 thousand tonnes through its 405 parcel special trains, which mainly included agricultural produce, medicines, fish, milk etc.

The earnings generated through this transportation, has been approx. ₹24.81 crore. During this period, 59 milk special trains were run by Western Railwa, with a load of more than 44 thousand tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons, generating revenue of approx ₹7.66 crore. Similarly, 335 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of approx. 29 thousand tonnes were also run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was ₹14.79 crore.

In addition to this, 11 indented rakes carrying 4700 tonnes were also run with almost 100% utilization generating revenue of more than ₹2.36 crore.

During the lockdown period from 22 March till 17 July, 2020, total 9430 rakes of goods trains have been used by WR to supply essential commodities amounting to 19.09 million tonnes.

18,508 freight trains have been interchanged with other zonal railways, in which 9240 trains were handed over and 9268 trains taken over at different interchange points. On 18 July, 2020, three parcel special trains, including a milk rake left from various stations of Western Railway viz. Bandra Terminus to Jammu Tawi and Kankaria to Cuttack. One milk rake left from Palanpur to Hind Terminal.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via