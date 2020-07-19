Covid-19 impact: Western Railway suffers loss of 1770.18 crore

The earnings generated through this transportation, has been approx. ₹24.81 crore. During this period, 59 milk special trains were run by Western Railwa, with a load of more than 44 thousand tonnes and 100% utilization of the wagons, generating revenue of approx ₹7.66 crore. Similarly, 335 Covid-19 special parcel trains with a load of approx. 29 thousand tonnes were also run to transport various essential commodities, for which the revenue earned was ₹14.79 crore.