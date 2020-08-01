Home >News >India >Covid-19 impact: July GST collection slips to 87,422 cr
(Photo: HT)
(Photo: HT)

Covid-19 impact: July GST collection slips to 87,422 cr

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2020, 04:26 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • On a sequential basis, the revenue collection dropped from June as govt had collected 90,917 crore in June
  • Owing to pandemic, taxpayers with turnover less than 5 crore have relaxation in filing of returns till September 2020

The gross GST revenue collected in July, 2020 is 87,422 crore, Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

Of the 87,422 crore, CGST is 16,147 crore, SGST is 21,418 crore, IGST is 42,592 crore (including 20,324 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is 7,265 crore (including 807 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said.

On a sequential basis, the revenue collection dropped from June. The government had collected 90,917 crore in June. In July 2019, government's GST mop up was 1.02 lakh crore.

The government has settled 23,320 crore to CGST and 18,838 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of July,2020 is 39,467 crore for CGST and 40,256 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month are 86% of the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, the revenues from import of goods were 84% and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 96% of the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

"The revenues for the last month were higher than the current month. However, it is important to note that during the previous month, a large number of taxpayers also paid taxes pertaining to February, March and April 2020 on account of the relief provided due to COVID-19. It may also be noted that the taxpayers with turnover less than 5 crore continue to enjoy relaxation in filing of returns till September 2020," the ministry said.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
It would also help in auto-populating certain forms (Photo: HT)

Centre notifies GST e-invoicing from October with 500 crore threshold

1 min read . 31 Jul 2020
Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko (REUTERS)

Russia plans mass vaccination against coronavirus from October, RIA reports

1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout