COVID-19 impact: LIC listing, IDBI Bank stake sale may be postponed

NEW DELHI : Listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and sale of government's stake in IDBI Bank may be delayed beyond March 2021, due to depressed valuation amid COVID-19 pandemic. The government aims to garner ₹90,000 crore from the listing of LIC and stake dilution in IDBI Bank out of total the disinvestment target of ₹2.10 lakh crore during the current fiscal.