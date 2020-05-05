Covid-19 impact: Lockdown in Telangana extended till 29 May

New Delhi: Keeping the pandemic in view, the lockdown in Telangana has been extended till 29 May, announced chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday.

"Public should complete purchase of essential items by 6 pm and they should reach their residences. There will be curfew in the state from 7 pm. If anyone is found outside, police will initiate action," Rao said. Only essential shops will be open in red zones. The red zone districts in the state are Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Warangal urban, Vikarabad, Suryapet. On 15 May, the state will review the situation in red zone districts.

"All shops in green and orange zones in mandals and villages will be opened. In municipal towns, 50% of shops will be allowed by way of lottery. Shops will be opened between 10 am to 6 pm," Rao said.

"Trains that ferried migrant labourers from Telangana on Tuesday are set to return on Wednesday from Bihar with workers desirous of working in the rice-mills. Close to 20,000 workers expected to come back from other states to Telangana," Rao added.

"There are 7.5 lakh migrant workers in the state. We are ready to send them in special trains. I spoke to UttarPradesh and Bihar chief ministers. Today, 11 special trains departed from Telangana ferrying migrant workers to other states,' the CM said.

On Monday, the state government has said 40 special trains would be deployed per day for one week beginning Tuesday to ferry the migrant workers to their native places in states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

On Tuesday, Rao appealed to migrant workers to stay back. He said the state government will make all the arrangements to take care of the migrant labourers and asked them not to feel scared and stay back if possible as construction work and other industries are set to open in Telangana.

The decision on opening liquor shops in Telangana will be taken after 15 May, after a special review meeting on May 15 to discuss further course of action, he added.

Till date, 1,096 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, of which 628 patients were discharged. On Tuesday, 11 new positive cases have been reported. There are 439 active cases in the state at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) on Tuesday asked the government to take appropriate steps for relocation of as many as 260 people mostly students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in Hyderabad due to the lockdown to their native places.

The students (male and female), pursuing their studies in various colleges in Telangana approached the Commission through e-mail.

