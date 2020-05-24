Covid-19 impact: Maharashtra against aviation ministry's move to resume flights

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government on Sunday vehemently opposed the Centre’s decision to resume domestic passenger flights from Monday, citing the rising number of covid-19 cases in the state.

The state is against allowing a significant staff presence at airports and plying of autorickshaws, cabs and buses as covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated in the state.

The civil aviation ministry has allowed domestic flights to resume operations from Monday even as the number of covid-19 cases crossed the grim milestone of 1,25,000 in India as on Saturday. With 44,582 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the pandemic so far. At least 2,940 new covid-19 cases were detected in just 24 hours to Saturday.

“It’s extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers is inadequate without conducting swab tests. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid-19 stress to red zone," said Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh early on Sunday.

Mumbai is one of the busiest airports in Asia. Currently, both Mumbai and Pune airports fall in the state’s red zones. The state government’s classified red zones include all municipal corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region including MCGM, Municipal corporation of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati. The remaining areas of the state are considered as orange and green zones.

While revising the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown on 19 May, Maharashtra allowed resumption of certain businesses in the state’s red zones but imposed stricter norms on social distancing and movement of people.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state government said, except for containment zones, all areas within red zones can keep both essential and non-essential shops open from 22 May, with non-essential shops being subjected to strict guidelines specified by the concerned municipal corporation.

Referring to the Centre’s decision to resume flights from 25 May, Deshmukh said, “Getting passengers to come from a green zone to a red one and putting them to risk of exposure doesn't make sense."

“Keeping a busy airport up and running with all Covid-19 safety measures will need huge staff presence and compounds risks in the red zone," said Deshmukh.

“It is very dangerous to start an airport in a red zone in such a situation. What is the benefit of mere thermal scanning of passengers without swabs? Currently, it is not possible to run rickshaws, taxis and buses on a large scale. It is wrong to increase the risk by bringing a positive passenger into the red zone. Why increase the risk of infection by bringing passengers from the green zone into the red zone? Busy airports will require a large amount of manpower to operate cautiously in the wake of Coronavirus, so the risk will automatically increase," added Deshmukh.

All domestic passenger flights had been suspended since 25 March after a nationwide lockdown was declared to prevent transmission of covid-19.

While announcing the revised guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown on 19 May, the chief minister of Maharashtra said there will be complete ban on international and national airlines, except for air ambulance services in exceptional circumstances.

Metro rail services, taxis, cab aggregators and rickshaws are not allowed to ply in the red zones in the state. All private offices remained closed and bus services within the district allowed to run at a maximum capacity of 50%. The state has decided to continue the lockdown at least till 31 May.

Powers to allow flying of aircraft within a country are conferred upon the central government but in exceptional situations the state government can decide whether to keep an airport functional and allow ground-handling, logistics, security services and transport facilities to the flight passengers or not.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday admitted that a number of states have expressed reservations with the plan to start flights on Monday even as he suggested that India will try to restart some international passenger flights as early as June.

While most states are ready, Puri said a few states have spoken to his senior colleagues (ministers) and questioned the necessity of restarting domestic flights so early. "They said the Centre should delay it further by 2-3 days. So, they (ministers) asked the states to send the concerns in writing. But the states did not," he said.

"This will keep going on. When we are dealing with a situation like this, we should expect that there would be some hesitation. But it is our (Centre's) responsibility and we should make efforts to make those concerns," added Puri.

Passenger airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Vistara have started taking bookings for flights starting 25 May, but GoAir has said it is awaiting clarification on rules for resuming services.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, after holding a video conference with BMC's hospitals, deans, medical officers and doctors on Saturday said, “We have created ICU and isolation bed facilities in Mumbai. We hope there will be no need for us to put these facilities to use but, we are prepared for any eventuality."

