Covid-19 impact: Maharashtra against aviation ministry's move to resume flights

“It is very dangerous to start an airport in a red zone in such a situation. What is the benefit of mere thermal scanning of passengers without swabs? Currently, it is not possible to run rickshaws, taxis and buses on a large scale. It is wrong to increase the risk by bringing a positive passenger into the red zone. Why increase the risk of infection by bringing passengers from the green zone into the red zone? Busy airports will require a large amount of manpower to operate cautiously in the wake of Coronavirus, so the risk will automatically increase," added Deshmukh.