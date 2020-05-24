MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has requested the Centre to give the state some more time to resume domestic air travel.

In an address to the state, Thackeray said "We can't say that lockdown will be over by 31 May. We will have to see how we will go forward. The coming days are crucial as the virus is multiplying fast. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways."

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on said, according to the latest guidelines, asymptomatic domestic passengers will be permitted to travel with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptom, they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state/national call center.

"In case of international travellers, they shall give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days including 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health," said Puri.

Puri said only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by the receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for international travellers for 14 days.

Puri directed that the prescribed clinical protocol has to be followed in case any domestic or international traveller shows symptoms of covid-19. States can also develop their own protocol for quarantine and isolation as per their own assessment, said Puri.

Thackeray said around 6-7 lakh migrants have been sent home from Maharashtra so far. The state government had asked for around 80 trains from the central government on a daily basis, but Maharashtra has been getting only 40 trains to send migrants.

In all, 483 trains have been sent from Maharashtra and the state government has spent ₹85 crore for the same.

Thackeray also said decisions regarding final year university examinations will be taken soon and requested the students not to worry.

Maharashtra currently has 33,786 active cases, while 13,404 patients have recovered. So far, more than 3 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, said Thackeray.

Earlier today, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said It’s extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in red zone. Mere thermal scanning of passengers is inadequate without conducting swab tests. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances. Adding positive passenger will add Covid-19 stress to red zone."

