MUMBAI : Maharashtra government, on Tuesday evening, took a slew of crucial measures to deal with rising number of covid-19 patients, pending legal cases in the family courts and improve industrial activities in the state.

Following a meeting of the state’s cabinet ministers, the government said that at least 3,750 doctors are now on the job of treating covid-19 infected patients in the state. Out of these 450 doctors have been additionally brought in to the state, of whom 60 have completed their training.

The state’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray met the ministers and the public health department officials on Tuesday and said there are currently 21,000 active covid-19 patients in Mumbai.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by the covid-19 pandemic, accounts for 35.23% of the country's total coronavirus patient population.

The patient improvement rate is 31.19%, while the mortality rate is 3.37% in the state, as compared to the national mortality rate of 2.82%.

While there are 778 deaths per million people in the world, the number is 48 in Maharashtra.

Gujarat has a mortality rate of 6.18%, West Bengal 5.6% and Madhya Pradesh 4.32%.

“The highest incidence of corona is in the age group of 30-40 years, which is 40%. Around 18% is in the age group of 40-50 years. Between the ages of 50 and 60, it is 16.5%. About 32% of patients who died had no other illness and around 67% had other illnesses. The cure rate in Mumbai is 41.33% and in Thane it is 36.59%," said the state government.

Maharashtra has conducted 4.5 lakh tests so far.

Earlier, 18% of the total tests conducted in the state were positive, but now it has come down to 15.5% and only 1,400 patients in Maharashtra are in critical condition, said the government.

In total, Maharashtra has conducted at least 7 million tests, for which around 18,000 squads have been deployed.

During the meeting, the cabinet members suggested that 80% of the beds in hospitals should be strictly be reserved for covid-19 patients, while private ambulances should also be procured for their immediate availability in case of any emergency. The ministers also suggested to start suburban railway services for medical staff.

Thackeray has directed all private hospitals in Mumbai to strictly abide by the state government's order to reserve 80% beds for covid-19 treatments.

Furthermore, against the backdrop of Corona, the state government has taken a crucial decision to provide the benefit of Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana to all the citizens of the state.

As a result, citizens will now be able to seek treatment at all the hospitals that have adopted the scheme. The decision in this regard was approved by the Cabinet today.

Till now, 85% citizens of the state were covered under this scheme. The health minister said that 100% of the people in the state have been included in the scheme now. The scheme will be in force till 31 July, 2020.

The state government said that patients who are not beneficiaries of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will also be able to seek treatment for corona at private hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana now.

At least 996 treatments are provided under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and 1209 treatments are provided under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

“It is already benefiting 2 crore 2.3 million families in the state. This covers about 85% of the state's population. However, given the current state of corona in the state, the citizens of the state who are not covered under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will also be provided the benefit of 996 treatment modalities allowed under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana at all approved hospitals," said the government.

At the same time, out of 134 treatments reserved for government hospitals, 120 treatments will be performed in approved private hospitals till 31 July at approved rates, excluding joint transplant surgery and hearing aids.

In order to avail the benefit, one of the valid yellow, orange or white ration card, the tehsildar's certificate and a domicile certificate has to be submitted as proof of residency. In addition, the government approved photo identity card will also be required.

The CEO of the State Health Guarantee Society has been given the authority to relax the documents required in view of the seriousness and urgency of the treatment of coronary heart disease.

The state government has also approved setting up of an additional Family Court at Thane as per the High Court order, considering the number of pending cases in the Family Court at Thane.

The cabinet of ministers approved the creation of three secretarial posts each for the Mumbai High Court Legal Services Committee and the Sub-Committee Nagpur and Aurangabad.

“This will reduce the number of pending cases by implementing activities like Public Courts, alternative arbitration centres, awareness on various issues at all taluka and village level, legal literacy camps as well as training camps," said Maharashtra government.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has also given an approval to develop the notified area in the Dighi Industrial Area under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor project of the Central Government.

“The corporation has a large number of mega projects and foreign investment in the Dighi industrial area. However, due to insufficient area available to the corporation, it has been decided to develop 50% of the 12,140.842 hectares area under the corridor project after checking all the legal issues. The Central Government and the concerned department will be informed in this regard," said the state government in a statement.

