“The highest incidence of corona is in the age group of 30-40 years, which is 40%. Around 18% is in the age group of 40-50 years. Between the ages of 50 and 60, it is 16.5%. About 32% of patients who died had no other illness and around 67% had other illnesses. The cure rate in Mumbai is 41.33% and in Thane it is 36.59%," said the state government.